Aasif Sheikh, most popular for portraying the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the hit sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed during the show's shoot in Dehradun. The incident happened during the shooting of an intense fight scene. According to a report in Zoom, "During one such scene, Aasif suddenly felt unwell and collapsed on the set." Reportedly, Sheikh was given immediate medical attention and has now been flown down to Mumbai for further treatment. The makers of the show and the actor's family are yet to issue a statement over the incident. Karthi Hospitalised After Suffering Leg Injury on ‘Sardar 2’ Sets in Mysuru; Shoot Halted for a Week – Reports.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ Actor Aasif Sheikh Collapses on Set

