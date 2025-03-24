Screenwriter Manoj Santoshi, popular for his work on TV shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Jijaji Chhat Per Hai, among others, died on Monday (March 24) after a long battle with liver cancer. Santoshi made headlines in February after getting hospitalised after his liver cirrhosis worsened, leaving everyone worried. FIR actress Kavita Kaushik had shared a post on Instagram urging fans to pray for him. Sources close to the show told India Forums, "Manoj passed away early morning today in his hometown in Aligarh. His family was present with him." David Steven Cohen, ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ Screenwriter, Dies at 58 Due to Cancer.

Screenwriter Manoj Santoshi No More

