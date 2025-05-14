Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, has left Indian subscribers frustrated with its latest announcement. Starting June 17, 2025, the platform will introduce limited advertisements to its movies and TV shows. For those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, Amazon will offer an ad-free add-on option priced at INR 699 per year or INR 129 per month - payable on top of the existing Prime membership fee. While the company assures users that other Prime benefits (including shopping perks) will remain unchanged, the move has drawn sharp criticism. Amazon Prime Video Ads Update: Amazon’s OTT Streaming Platform Will Include ‘Limited’ Advertisements Starting From June 17, 2025, Platform Announces New Ad-Free Plan.

Since receiving the notification emails, subscribers have taken to social media to express their displeasure, with some threatening to cancel their subscriptions and even resort to piracy.

Others have drawn parallels to Black Mirror - specifically the seventh season’s opening episode, 'Common People' - arguing that the dystopian satire is becoming reality. While tiered subscriptions and price hikes are not new in the streaming world, Black Mirror’s exaggerated critique now feels uncomfortably close to the truth.

Netizens Reminded of 'Black Mirror' Over Prime Video's Ad-Free Tier

'Black Mirror Season 7, Episode One'

Black Mirror Season 7, Episode One. pic.twitter.com/NcX22sfRmr — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) May 13, 2025

'Prime Video Takes Inspiration'

Netflix streams the latest season of Black Mirror. Prime Video takes inspiration from one of the episodes. pic.twitter.com/gdo1fGPRVO — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 13, 2025

'Black Mirror, Common People'

Wtf 😂 (also, Black Mirror, Common People) pic.twitter.com/DHv5BL9Mav — Anupam Gupta (@b50) May 13, 2025

Another Reminder

Black Mirror: Common People pic.twitter.com/yDytfz7WjI — Pranav Gangadharan (@pranavgngadhrn) May 13, 2025

'Black Mirror S07E01'

'Turning Into a Black Mirror Episode'

Why Are People Comparing Prime Video’s Move to 'Black Mirror'? (SPOILERS AHEAD)

Black Mirror, the sci-fi anthology series known for its satirical take on modern society’s darkest technological trends, released its seventh season on Netflix on April 10, 2025.

The first episode, Common People, stars Chris O’Dowd (The IT Crowd) and Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation) as Mike and Amanda, a couple grappling with an inoperable brain tumour. Amanda undergoes an experimental procedure by Rivermind Technologies, which replaces her damaged brain tissue with synthetic, server-powered tissue, free initially but requiring a monthly subscription later on. ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Review: Charlie Brooker’s ‘Dark, Daring and Deeply Disturbing’ Sci-Fi Anthology Series Draws Praise from Critics.

Watch the Trailer of 'Black Mirror' Season 7:

At first, the "Common" tier appears successful, but Amanda soon develops glitches, including involuntary ad interruptions and excessive sleep. Desperate, Mike funds upgrades by performing humiliating stunts on a trash-streaming site. When his side hustle is exposed, he loses his job, and Rivermind refuses to waive fees - even demanding extra charges for a potential pregnancy. A year later, Amanda, now barely functional, asks Mike to end her life during a paid moment of clarity. As her consciousness fades into another ad, Mike complies, then turns to his live-streaming laptop with a box cutter, implying his own tragic end.

Now you understand why Prime Video's Indian subscribers are being reminded of this Black Mirror episode. The show was all about blurring the lines between fiction and reality, and that's exactly what is happening to us. Let's not say we were not warned.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2025 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).