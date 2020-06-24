Actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are proud and happy parents to baby girl Meher, who came into this world in December 2019. However, they had to deal with the unfortunate incident of losing a baby before. Ankita had suffered a miscarriage back in June 2018. It was all the more heartbreaking because Ankita and Karan had even done a photoshoot announcing their pregnancy. OH NO! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Karan Patel's Wife Ankita Bhargava Suffers Miscarriage - Read Deets.

Back then, Karan and Ankita's spokesperson had released a statement on the behalf of the couple that read, "I would urge all media personnel to please allow Karan and Ankita Karan Patel enough time to deal with the miscarriage. It is a difficult time for them individually and for the families involved." It's Baby Girl Mehr For Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, Couple Announces Good News In The Most Adorable Way (View Post).

And now, on June 24, 2020, the unfortunate day that Ankita miscarried her first baby, she penned a tell-all note on how and why she lost the baby. Ankita also went on to give a lesson on how women who are dealt this cruel hand have to learn to cope and shared a few personal experiences with everyone. Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Share Baby Mehr’s Adorable Photos (View Pics).

Check Out The Post Below:

Ankita also recalled how she was trolled.. yes... trolled and shamed for losing her baby barely a week after her loss. Ankita also added how Karan had dealt with the pain of losing the baby and how he was by Ankita's side at every possible second. Ankita's ordeal... or we'd say experience is sure a hell of a ride but the fact that both Ankita and Karan have come out stronger and happier with baby Meher by their side today, is one inspiring tale to everyone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).