Ankita Lokhande shot to fame and won audiences’ hearts for essaying the role of Archana Deshmukh in the show Pavitra Rishta. Today the actress celebrates her 36th birthday and the celebrations have already started. Ankita has shared a video and few photos on Instagram from the intimate midnight birthday bash that took place in the presence of her beau Vicky Jain, family members and close friends. Ankita Lokhande Birthday: Bold, Edgy and Colourful, The Manikarnika Actress’ Style Is Unmatchable!

Ankita Lokhande was super thrilled for the sweet surprise organised by her loved ones. Ankita is seen slicing the birthday, but before that the gorgeous makes her birthday wish but refuses to blow the lit candles. When everyone around her asks her to first blow the candles before the slicing the cake, the actress says, ‘Birthday pe candle nahi bhujate’. Well, her beau helps her put off the candles and the celebrations begin on a sweet and fun-filled note. Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Pictures From Her Winter Vacay In The Snowfall With Beau Vicky Jain!

Birthday Girl

Midnight Celebrations

On these posts shared by Ankita Lokhande, her industry friends have dropped comments and extended birthday wishes. Asha Negi, Karanvir Bohra, Karishma Tanna, Minal Mogam, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Kratika S Dheer, Amruta Khanvilkar and many others have extended their heartfelt wishes to the gorgeous Pavitra Rishta fame actress.

