Today’s episode of Anupamaa unfolds an unexpected twist as Anupama enters Romil's room, only to discover something that left her shocked and concerned. Placing a book on his bed, she quietly left the room. Romil wakes up in a state of shock, wondering if she had seen something she shouldn't have. Anupama realises she needs to address this issue before Romil stumbles upon inappropriate content on the internet. She decides to have a conversation with Anuj and Ankush. Anupamaa 30th October 2023 Written Update: Anu-Anuj Go Romantic During Dinner; Pakhi’s Jealousy Towards Dimpy Grows!

Meanwhile, at the park, Bapu ji’s friends praise Vanraj for supporting his parents. While his contemporaries often considered sending their parents to old age homes, Vanraj had chosen to stay with his parents, even at the cost of a better-paying job opportunity in Delhi. Vanraj couldn't admit that he felt like crying, seeing everyone happy. Anupamaa 27th October 2023 Written Update: Pakhi’s Jealousy Towards Dimpy Grows; Anu Succeeds in Getting Sonu Arrested!

Back at home, Anupama calls Anuj to discuss Romil's situation. Anuj, who had experience living in the United States, assured her that Romil would eventually understand. Ankush joins them. Anupama hesitantly reveals Romil watching adult content angering Ankush. Anuj advises Ankush not to react impulsively, avoiding the mistakes many parents make. They discuss the importance of addressing issues like sex education and the need for parents to become friends with their children while they grow up.

Later, Anupama offers snacks and tiffin to Dimpy as she heads out. Pakhi once again gets upset seeing this. Malti Devi intervenes and offers support stating she knows a doctor who can help her. The episode ends with Dimpy trying to distract herself from her pain by attending a dance event.

