In today’s episode of Anupamaa, tensions run high in the Shah family. Anupama and Dimpy's arrival outside the room catches the attention of the family members who shower their love on Dimpy. Anuj and Adhik even pamper her with candies and chocolates leading to Pakhi getting jealous and frustrated. Anupamaa Spoiler Alert! Malti Devi Has Another Son; Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Nived Tiwari To Enter As New Villain in Anu-Anuj’s Life.

Pakhi's jealousy becomes apparent when she asks Adhik to be Dimpy's caretaker. Adhik gets emotional and urges Pakhi not to use her inability to bear children as a weapon. Malti Devi observes and enjoys the whole situation.

Meanwhile, Toshu remains oblivious to the family's troubles as he gets preoccupied with a call. Hasmukh's plea for attention goes unheard, and he urges Vanraj to accompany him. In the evening, Anupama and Anuj share a romantic dinner, with Anuj joking that he doesn’t have his abs due to the delicious food. Romil joins them at the table. Anupamaa 27th October 2023 Written Update: Pakhi’s Jealousy Towards Dimpy Grows; Anu Succeeds in Getting Sonu Arrested!

As the night progresses, Kavya experiences discomfort and dizziness, with Leela providing her care. Adhik and Pakhi reconcile, while Anu plans to host a baby shower for Kavya. Later, Anupama hears some noises from Romil’s room when she comes to return his book. She gets shocked as she opens the door.

PRECAP: Dimpy arrives at a dance event but leaved as her mood gets spoiled. Malti Devi sees Anu and Anuj making preparations and asks about the occasion. Anupama informs Kavya's baby shower is going to happen.

