The recent episodes of Star Plus' Anupamaa finally saw the lady find out about her cheating husband Vanraj and his affair with Kavya. Shocked to her very core that her husband of 25 years has been cheating on her while she gave her whole and soul to him and his family, Anupamaa faints. She is in a state of deep shock and has not uttered a single word ever since she caught Vanraj and Kavya in that intimate situation and her condition remains so even after she regains consciousness. BARC Report: Rupali Ganguly - Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa Tops The TRP List, Takes Over Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya (View Ratings).

Anupamaa keeps getting flashes of Vanraj and Kavya kissing and hugging. She leaves her room in a daze only to find decorations and anniversary wishes for her and Vanraj on completing 25 years. She sees the havan kund and lights it so that she can destroy her mangalsutra, but Devika arrives and stops her. She takes her out of the house and to a mountain top where she asks Anupamaa to shout whatever is there in her heart. Rupali Ganguly Is Overwhelmed After Anupamaa Tops the TRP Charts, Says ‘Divine Power Has Blessed This Show'.

Anupamaa screams and reminiscing Kavya and Vanraj get intimate, tries t jump off the cliff. Kavya manages to control her and Anupamaa tells her friend that it's been 25 years, and she has tried to do her best. Even when Anirudh and Devika warned her about Vanraj and Kavya's affair, she did not pay any heed to it. She tells her that in those 25 years, she has given her everything to their family and expected nothing in return and this is what she gets.

Anupamaa is shattered and broken from the inside, but then she realizes that it's enough. She makes a promise to herself that she will now lead her life on her own terms. She will be Anupamaa now and not Anupamaa Vanraj Shah.

In the upcoming episodes, we will get to see a new side of Anupamaa as she embarks on her journey to establish her own identity, her journey to leading life on her own terms and wishes.

