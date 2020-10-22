October 22, 2020 will be remembered for a long time in the history of TRP ratings, for Rajan Shahi's Star Plus daily soap, the Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa has broken records and topped the TRP charts. What makes the win even sweeter is the fact that Anupamaa, a relatively new show, has beat Zee TV's all time TRP-Topping show Kundali Bhagya. The daily soap sees the self-discovery of Anupamaa, a woman who dedicated her entire life to her family, only to be looked down upon by them and also a husband who betrays her. The show's storyline found a lot of takers ever since it launched in July. Rupali Ganguly Feels Anupamaa Was a Once in a Lifetime Opportunity Which She Couldn't Let Go.

It can be recalled that ever since Kumkum Bhagya and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya were launched a few years back, the shows have always only bagged the top 2 spots on the BARC charts and stayed put over the year in the top places. However, Anupamaa has now created history, after knocking off Kundali Bhagya from its top spot. Rupali Ganguly Recreates Sridevi's Mr India Hit Number Hawa Hawai for Anupamaa.

Looks like the current storyline of Anupamaa had a huge part to play in the ratings. The show's latest episodes are focusing on how Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, finally discovers that her husband Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) is having an affair with Kavya (Madalasa Sarma) and also that he has married her as well alongside Anupamaa. Anupamaa Actor Sudhanshu Pandey Falls Prey to Cyber Crime, Instagram Account Gets Hacked and Deleted.

Anupamaa witnesses Vanraj and Kavya getting intimate and faints, unable to bear the shock of the betrayal by her husband and a lady whom she considered a dear friend of the family. Vanraj runs to wake Anupamaa up as she lies unconscious. He even asks Kavya to go away and that he will take care of his wife.

The family soon discovers Anupamaa's ill-health and calls a doctor who says that her BP shot up because of some shock. While everyone is trying to find out what happened to her, Vanraj and Kavya are scared of what comes next. The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa gaining consciousness, but what the audience needs to wait and watch out for is whether or not Anupamaa will reveal the truth to everyone about her husband's lying and cheating ways.

