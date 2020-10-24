Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has been winning hearts since the very first episode was aired. On the TRP chart, from past few days, the show had maintained a grip and was on the second spot whereas the top position was ruled by Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya. However, this Navratri week, Anupamaa defeated Kundali Bhagya and grabbed the number one spot. With this, it is confirmed that the audience is loving Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma as Anupamaa, Vanraj and Kavya's twisted love story. Talking about the same, the lead actress, Rupali Ganguly in a conversation with ETimes spoke about how overwhelmed she feels on the serial's success. BARC Report: Rupali Ganguly - Sudhanshu Pandey's Anupamaa Tops The TRP List, Takes Over Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya (View Ratings).

"Great content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hard work, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable and relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV. We have put in a lot of hard work for the show, and I am glad that audiences have responded by loving it. I am overwhelmed and extremely humbled by the response and all I can say at the moment is ‘Thank You for all the love, support and appreciation," she told the portal.

She continued, "Getting these ratings in Navratri is a sign that the divine power has blessed this show and the good karmas that we have put in, including feeding and taking care of all the fur babies on the set. Maa has poured her love and blessings on me, my co-stars, Producer, Director, Writers, Crew Members, and Star Plus."Anupamaa: Additi Gupta Joins the Cast of the Upcoming Star Plus Show.

"The Shah family is a wonderful bunch of co-actors I have on sets who are like my second family and a big huge thank you to our real families (spouses, children, and parents) who stand by us while we put in so many hours at work. Hats off to our spouses and children for supporting us in this journey. In the coming days, many twists and turns await the audience, and I hope our association with them continues for years to come," Ganguly concluded.

Well, we bet that Anupamaa will be glued to spot one on the TRP chart even in the coming weeks. As the current track of Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa) watching her husband Vanraj confessing his love to other woman Kavya has left viewers intrigued. Stay tuned!

