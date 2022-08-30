Actress Shubhaavi Choksey, who's known for her power packed performances in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is currently seen in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always been opinionated and has believed in showcasing her real and honest self on the social media despite being in the world full of social media validation. The actress who's currently seen as Nandini Kapoor, is currently killing it with her nuanced acting skills in the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 One Year Anniversary Episode: Ram To Finally Find Out Pihu Is His Daughter? Watch Sneak Peek Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar’s TV Show (Spoiler Alert).

In an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, the actress spoke about not having a facade on social media and also spoke about how she manages to stay honest yet relevant on social media. Despite the fact that unfortunately it has become a fake space off late. She says "I don’t wear makeup when I get out unless required. I am not perfect! I do have days when my skin looks amazing and then there are days where it goes for a toss either because of climatic changes or due to long hours of makeup at work. I have been, am and will be comfortable with my imperfections. I have been honest even on social media and luckily I get an honest and heartfelt response right back. I am and will always be thankful to the audiences who accept me the way I am.” Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 To Go off Air? Manraj Singh Aka Shubham's Instagram Post Stirs Rumours of Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar TV Serial's End.

On the professional front, the actress who made her come back with the 2018 film Dhadak has made a space for herself in the industry in relatively less amount of time and has emerged as one of the top notch actresses of the entertainment fraternity.

