Hari Raya Haji, which refers to the ‘great day of the haj’ in Malay, is a Muslim festival that falls on the 10th day of Zulhijjah, which is the 12th month in the Islamic calendar. This annual observance in Singapore that marks Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. The exact date varies each year depending on the lunar calendar. In 2025, Hari Raya Haji is on Saturday, June 7. To celebrate Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, we bring you Hari Raya Haji 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Selamat Hari Raya images, quotes and HD wallpapers to share Eid Mubarak greetings with your friends and family.

The occasion of Hari Raya Haji is celebrated to mark the Muslim pilgrimage haj. The korban is one of the most significant rituals of Hari Raya Haji. The date is declared in Malaysia by the moon-sighting committee on the first day of Dhul-hijja, for only then can the exact date of the holiday be determined. According to the fifth pillar of Islam, Muslims who can afford to do so are obliged to undertake this pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. We bring you Hari Raya Haji 2025 wishes, WhatsApp messages, Selamat Hari Raya images, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can send to your near ones, wishing them Bakrid Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Blessed Day, May Allah’s Blessings Fill Your Life With Joy, Peace, and Prosperity. Selamat Hari Raya Haji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Hari Raya Haji Filled With Love, Happiness, and Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Allah Bring You Hope, Faith, and Joy on Hari Raya Haji and Always.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Magic of This Holy Festival Bring Endless Happiness to Your Life and Fill Your Heart With Love. Selamat Hari Raya Haji!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Holy Day, May Allah Bless You With Success, Happiness, and Prosperity. Eid Mubarak!

The festival also highlights the story of Ibrahim and his son Ismail, both of whom are said to have been guided by Allah to build the Kaaba - a square stone building in the centre of the Great Mosque in Mecca that is considered by Muslims to be their most holy site.

