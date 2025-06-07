Hari Raya Haji is an annual observance in Singapore that marks Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. However, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead. Hari Raya Haji falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and lasts for up to 4 days. The exact date varies each year based on the lunar calendar. Hari Raya Haji 2025 is expected to fall on Saturday, June 7. On this day, Muslims in Singapore remember their faith with prayer and reflection on this day, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. In this article, let’s know more about Hari Raya Haji 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Singapore. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

Hari Raya Haji 2025 Date

Hari Raya Haji 2025 falls on Saturday, June 7.

Hari Raya Haji Significance

Hari Raya Haji festival in Singapore highlights compassion, generosity, and spiritual fulfilment. Apart from fasting and prayers, Hari Raya Haji also marks the end of 'hajj', the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.​ On this day, Muslims around the world don their finest attire, visit the mosques for prayers, and partake in the sacred 'korban' ritual. Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes and Bakrid Mubarak Images: WhatsApp Status, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and SMS To Share on the Islamic Festival of Sacrifice.

Sacrificing animals symbolizes Ibrahim's obedience, with the meat shared among contributors, loved ones, and those in need. To mark this day, people engage in social visits and shared meals further strengthen the bonds of community.

