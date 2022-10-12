LatestLY is back with a fresh update from the world of television. There are a lot of projects being planned in the pipeline with a promise to deliver unique content. While there are new concepts being churned out, there are also installments planned to be launched of superhit television shows. Sadiya Siddiqui Opens Up About Her Challenging Role in Barrister Babu.

Now, there is a fresh update on a television show which is all set to launch a season 2. We are talking about Barrister Babu season 2. According to media reports, while Aurra Bhatnagar will reprise the role of Bondita which she played in the original version, Vaishnavi Prajapati will also be seen in a pivotal role. There is also news about Aayesha Vindhera playing the parallel lead.

The show was touted to air on Colors Rishtey however, according to the latest information coming to our news desk, Barrister Babu season 2 will finally air on Colors TV. Sources inform us that Colors Rishtey is in plans to revamp with newer shows and content, however, Barrister Babu season 2 will air on Colors TV since it has established a fan base on the channel already. Devoleena Bhattacharjee Not Doing Barrister Babu, Makers Refute Reports of Leap and Aurra Bhatnagar's Replacement (Deets Inside).

