Shubhangi Atre, best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, opened up about the challenges of being a single mother while maintaining a thriving acting career. Diwali 2025: ‘Angoori Bhabi’ Aka Shubhangi Atre’s Deepotsav Traditions Include Making Rangoli and Cooking Festive Delicacies.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she shared how she manages to balance her professional commitments with raising her child. Shubhangi emphasized the importance of staying fully present both on set and at home despite the daily pressures and responsibilities.

Shubhangi Atre on Balancing Life as a Single Mum and Actor

Speaking about how she manages to balance work and personal life as a single mother, the actress said, “It’s not easy at all. I have to handle everything on my own whether it’s finances, home, or my daughter. There are days when it feels overwhelming, but I try to take one day at a time. I make sure that wherever I am on set or at home I’m fully present in that moment.”

Shubhangi Atre is a mother to one daughter, Ashi, from her marriage with ex-husband Peeyush Poorey.

Talking about the challenges of building a career in a competitive industry, she shared, “Competition is everywhere, but I choose to focus on improving myself instead of comparing. Opportunities will always come, but you have to be prepared to grab them when they do.”

“I’ve learned that you don’t always find the right opportunity you create it with your hard work and the right attitude. If you stay dedicated and focused, what’s meant for you will eventually find its way to you,” Atre added.

When asked about the role of luck in her journey, the actress agrees that it does play a part but not the biggest one. “Luck can open a door for you, but your hard work is what keeps you inside that room. I’ve seen many people get lucky once, but only those who stay sincere and consistent continue to grow.” ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ Actress Shubhangi Atre Gets Nostalgic As She Returns to Her Village Near Indore After 25 Years, Shares Emotional Homecoming Video (Watch).

Shubhangi Atre also revealed that at this point in her career, she prioritizes roles that offer meaningful and impactful work. The actress mentioned, “My ambition now is to take up roles that challenge me as an actor. What keeps me going is my love for my craft and my desire to set an example for my daughter that with determination, you can manage everything and still follow your dreams.”

