Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Marries Himanshi Khurrana As Rashami Desai Watches And We Are ROFL (View Pic)

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 is nearing its finale and fans are waiting with bated breath to know who will turn out to be the winner this season. Recently, to add more drama to the show, the makers had invited the housemates connections in the house and among them was Asim Riaz's connect Himanshi Khurana. Well, the singer was on the show for Riaz, but she grabbed the limelight for revealing Rashami Desai's beau Arhaan Khan's message to Asim and Vishal Aditya Singh. Instead of telling Desai, Khurana talked to the two boys about how Arhaan is disturbed with the Dil Se Dil Tak actress' traits on the show. FYI, Khurana considers Arhaan as a brother and as per her, the two share a great rapport. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'

Now, Himanshi is been heavily trolled on the web for whispering secrets of Rashami to others. Yes, Bigg Boss has a huge fanbase and considering the same the Punjabi singer was bashed. While some fans went the aggressive way and slammed the babe, on the other hand, some made fun of her and made mean memes. Out of the pool of fun tweets, we particularly loved the one where Rashami is seen witnessing Himanshi-Arhaan's marriage. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Exposes Arhaan Khan, Reveals To Rashami Desai That Her 'To-Be' Fiance Has A Child (Watch Video).

Check Out The LOL Tweet Below:

Made for each other AraahManshi #DignifiedRashami pic.twitter.com/iVSV1MkCDS — I Stand By Rashami Desai (@shahbaz85074523) February 3, 2020

Well, trust fans to do anything crazy to support their favourite. But whatsoever, this particular meme made us go ROFL. Meanwhile, as per the glimpse of tonight's episode, Rashami Desai will be seen answering to a journalist that she sees no future with Arhaan Khan. Interesting, right? Also, if a few reports are to be believed Mahira Sharma will be kicked out of the game in mid-week. Stay tuned!rr