Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'

Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like being in the public glare in Bigg Boss 13 and also Salman Khan's 'sach ka saamna' for Rashami Desai, has had a huge impact on the lady's relationship with Arhaan Khan, so much so that Desai has almost called it quits with Khan. For all those who are living under a rock, Arhaan Khan entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard contestant and was evicted eventually, only to re-enter again. After his re-entry, Arhaan proposed to Rashami and that was when Salman Khan, who knows Desai on a personal level, revealed to one and all that not only Arhaan Khan was previously married, but he also has a child, a fact that Rashami was unaware of. The revelation broke something in Arhaan and Rashami's relationship and despite Salman personally entering the house to console Rashami and the pair deciding to talk about things outside the house, there seems to be no future. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Exposes Arhaan Khan, Reveals To Rashami Desai That Her 'To-Be' Fiance Has A Child (Watch Video).

In a recent episode where Himanshi Khurana entered the show as one of the connections, she revealed to Vishal and Asim that Arhaan had told her he was very disappointed in Rashami for not trying to clear his name and for going and becoming friends with Sidharth Shukla. Himanshi also went on to say that Arhaan had cried in front of her. When Salman played this clip in front of Rashami, she was extremely livid and went on to reveal that she did not even know about Arhaan's marriage yet lied in front of Salman to save some of Arhaan's image. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video).

Talking to BT about the episode, Arhaan stated that Rashami knew about his marriage and that he was kind of hurt that she was not defending him and their relationship. He said, "She should take a stand for our relationship and it should not be subjected to insult and mindless scrutiny. I have been projected as a villain and it’s humiliating. I am sure that her actions or silence could be a result of circumstances and situations inside the house. I feel a lot of things pertaining to our relationship, which put me in the dock, could have been averted had Rashami spoken up. I kept quiet about a lot of things, as my relationship with Rashami was more important than the game. It’s not over from my end, as I would like to meet and speak with her after she comes out of the house." "Rashami knew about my marriage before she entered the house. She didn’t know about the child, though. I would have told her at the right time," added Arhaan. Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video).

Well, we feel that conversation will end in a huge disappointment for Arhaan for Rashami, in a segment of Bigg Boss where reporters quizzed Desai about her relationship, she said that she was sure that there is no future for herself and Arhaan Khan.