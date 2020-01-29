Bigg Boss 13 Day 122 Preview: Vikas Gupta Exposes Asim Riaz's Double Dating Standards, Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Drops A Huge Bomb (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Day 122 Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 is only three weeks from the finale and while on one hand, the entry of supporters for the contestants made them visibly happy and content, the entry of some will create more problems for others. For instance, Asim Riaz was on cloud nine after the entry of his lady love Himanshi Khurana. Asim did not waste any time and proposed marriage to Himanshi Khurana. The sensible lady decided to take things slow and asked Asim that they will take these (marriage) decisions once they are outside the house. Bigg Boss 13 Day 121 Highlights: Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz Begin Their Love Story.

However, Asim's happy high will soon be blown away to pieces by none other than Mastermind Vikas Gupta. As soon as Vikas enters, he meets Himanshi and Asim and tells them that they should completely end whatever connections and relationships they have outside, and then start fresh relationships and bonds. Asim is then seen sulking when Himanshi asks him what was Vikas talking about, to which Asim gets sarcastic. Vikas tells the same thing to Shehnaaz who is shocked on knowing about Asim's double dating and Vikas adds that there is no difference between Asim and Paras now.

Vikas is then seen telling Shehnaaz about Asim's relationship with a model outside. It can be recalled that a few months back when Sidharth and Asim were friends, the latter had revealed that he was in a relationship that was barely hanging on by a thread and that they weren't talking to each other at the time of Riaz entering the house. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating A Model? Himanshi Khurana Are You Listening (Watch Video).

Shefali Jariwala enters the house next as Paras Chhabra's supporter Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz make it very evident that they don't care much for her stay. The duo is seen talking in the washroom about her, but when they return and see Shefali hugging and kissing Sidharth Shukla, Gill does not appreciate the gestures and ends up fighting with Sidharth Shukla.

The next entrant to enter the house is Shehbaz Gill, Shehnaaz Gill's brother and the latter can't ask for a better gift on her birthday. She hugs him and being the proper elder brother, he takes his sister aside and warns her that she needs to stay away from Rashami Desai and also not pay attention to people who want to pull her down. He also takes Sidharth Shukla aside and tells them to be wary of Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma as they want to break them apart. Phew!!! Quite the revelations.