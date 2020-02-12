Rajat Sharma then asks Sidharth that what's his on-off relationship with Shehnaaz Gill like? To which he replies that she is a close friend of his in the ghar, who he does not consider a competition. Answering to this question, Shukla says that Rashami and he are 'co-existing'. How can Sid be so humble with regards to Desai, right? Later, he adds that 'Rashami ke relationships toh haar mahine badalte hai'. Ahead Sidharth also adds that Rashami Desai had blocked her on-call which he was unaware about. And so he went to their mutual friend Arti Singh and it was via her the two met and he had apologised her. When Rajatji quizzes Sid about Rashami, he clears that there was a time when he used to like her. But once an article tagging him problematic made it to the web, courtesy Rashami and it was from there on their relationship went sour. Rajat Sharma quizzes Shukla about how he has done less work in the house as compared to other inmates in the house. To which Sid clarifies that he does the assigned work and is not keen on helping others, that's it. Apart from Rashami and Asim, the rest of the house agrees with Shukla.

Currently, the scenario in the Bigg Boss 13 house is not at all chilled as journalist Rajat Sharma is inside the ghar. It was in yesterday’s episode, that Rajat grilled Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. And on tonight’s episode, the other inmates will be on the radar. The first one we will see is Sidharth Shukla who will be obviously questioned about Rashami Desai. Amidst the same, the actor will open a can of worms from the past and reveal what went wrong between him and Desai on Dil Se Dil Tak sets. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Passes a Nasty Comment on Rashami Desai, Says ‘Iske Relationships Toh Har Mahine Badalte Hai’ (Watch Video).

Ahead, Shukla will also be asked about Shehnaaz Gill and his growing closeness, to which the lad will jokingly reply and will leave the inmates laughing. Even, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma will be quizzed on Aap Ki Adalat. And the interesting part will come in when Singh will confess her sort of feelings for Sidharth Shukla on national TV. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from Bigg Boss 13! Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Interrogated by Rajat Sharma About Her ‘Dark Secret’ With Sidharth Shukla, The Actress Says ‘It’s Personal’ (Watch Video).