Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Passes a Nasty Comment on Rashami Desai, Says ‘Iske Relationships Toh Har Mahine Badalte Hai’ (Watch Video)

It's just a few days to the finale of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 and how come the makers not churn more TRP by adding fuel to the fire. Well, we are here talking about Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. Before the two made it to the show, rumour mills had it that SidRash were a couple and it was a fight on the sets of their daily soap, Dil Se Dil Tak which led to their separation. In the initial episodes of BB 13, Sidharth and Rashami were cordial to each other, but later the two locked horns and the nation churned stories. Right from maligning each other's image to even abusing one another, Sid and Rashami have done it all. But one thing which fans are curious to know is what exactly happened between the two on the serial's set which made them dushmans. Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s Brothers Gaurav Desai and Mrunal Jain Are Thankful to the Show for Unmasking Arhaan Khan.

On tonight's episode, journalist Rajat Sharma will be seen asking Shukla about what exactly went wrong with Rashami on their show’s set and without mincing words the lad dropped some shocking bombs. In his reply, Sidharth said that he used to like Rashami a lot; however, their relationship went all sour when an article tagging him 'problematic' made it to the web. “Mujhe Rashami bahut zyada achi lagti thi par kya hogaya tha sir ki hamare show mein ek article aaya paper pe jisme main kitna problematic hoon set pe woh likhke aaya tha aur woh problem Rashami Desai ki thi jo inhone ki thi. Log bhi bol rahe the ki yeh sab toh yeh karti hai aapke naam pe kaise aagaya toh tabse mera inka saath yeh sab chalu hogaya,” said Sidharth. Ahead, when he got quizzed about his current relationship status with Rashami, he said, “Rashami ke relationships toh har mahine badalte hai.” Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Interrogated by Rajat Sharma About Her ‘Dark Secret’ With Sidharth Shukla, The Actress Says ‘It’s Personal’ (Watch Video).

Further, in the same clip, we see Rashami saying that if Shukla will make fun of her, she will retaliate. Meanwhile, in other news, Vicky Kaushal is going to enter the house tonight with an aim to promote his film Bhoot and reportedly will be taking one inmate out of the show. Yep, mid-week eviction it is. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from Bigg Boss 13!