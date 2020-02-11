Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Interrogated by Rajat Sharma About Her ‘Dark Secret’ With Sidharth Shukla, The Actress Says ‘It’s Personal’ (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13 has been the most loved and successful season of all time. Thanks to the only celebrity line up this season, fans are having a gala time watching the controversial show. Well, in just a few days the show will have its winner as the grand finale of BB 13 is on February 15, 2020. Having said that, the major highlight this season has been Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla's love-hate relationship on national TV. The two who reportedly used to date each other had developed differences on the sets of their previous daily soap, Dil Se Dil Tak. And it was from there, the enmity between the two started and still continuous. But the interesting part about this scoop is that no one knows what exactly happened between Rashami and Sidharth on the sets which resulted the two turning dushmans. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Is Glad That Rashami Desai and He Did Not Marry Each Other (Watch Video).

Well, tonight Rajat Sharma will be seen grilling Desai and asking her questions related to Shukla. The Aap Ki Adalat host quizzes Rashami on her confused relationship with Shukla. To which she answers, "mere aur unke dil ka bohot gehra hai." That's not it, as she further adds that according to her Sid is a control freak and while joking he insults the opposite person all the time. But the bomb question comes at the last when Rajatji asks Rashami that before entering the house what was the one thing Sidharth wanted to clarify, to which Rashami does not spill beans and says, "it's very personal." Happy Rose Day 2020: It’s Time Sidharth Shukla Should ‘Peace Out’ With Rashami Desai With a Bunch of White Flowers.

Check Out The Video Below:

Now, let's get one thing straight that after what we see in the above clip, it's very clear that Rashami does not want to open up about her past with Sidharth, and one should respect the same. In the video, in her replies related to Shukla, she has not spoken all things positive about the lad, but she has not even maligned his image. Kudos to Rashami here for answering all the twisted questions with kick-ass replies. Stay tuned!