Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Housing Society Sent A Notice To Arhaan Khan's Family

Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram, Voot)

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai's relationship has been in the public glare ever since the latter entered the show and went on to propose to Rashami. Initially, the pair went on very strong but after Rashamu reciprocated to Arhaan's proposal, Salman Khan intervened and revealed to the actress that Arhaan was married and also has a kid, a fact that Rashami denied having any knowledge of. Something fractured their relationship that day and Rashami was heartbroken, so much so that SalmanKahn entered the house and consoled her, in a first of its kind move. Not much later, Arhaan was seen telling Shefali Bagga that when Rashami was bankrupt and on the road, he was the one who helped her out. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Marries Himanshi Khurrana As Rashami Desai Watches And We Are ROFL (View Pic).

In the said Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman also revealed that 'some persons' had been staying in Desai's home, a fact that she was completely unaware of. The persons in question were Arhaan Khan's mother and sister when Rashami had only given her house keys to Arhaan for safekeeping. However, while the situation was immediately remedied by Desai (by getting the locks changed and handing over the keys to the production house) and she moved on, Arhaan hasn't.

In last week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, after Rashami's outburst on Arhaan and Himanshi (her message from Arhaan to Rashami was played by Salman), Rashami was seen talking to bestie and connection Devoleena Bhattacharjee and the latter informed her that the housing society that she resides in, sent a notice to Arhaan's mother and sister, asking them to vacate the house immediately. Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'.

Devoleena was heard in the episode, telling Rashami that all Arhaan has only used her for her status and money, which Rashami countered with her explanation, but Devoleena did not buy it. Rashami also told Devoleena in the episode that even though she wanted to believe Arhaan, the way she was hearing about things was very disturbing. Rashami also told Devoleena that she wanted to end the chapter soon.

Devoleena then dropped the bomb and said that after watching the 'Arhaan Khan ka pardafash' episode, her society members looked into who was staying at Rashami's house and sent them a legal notice to vacate the property. Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video).

Devoleena also mentioned that she heard Arhaan and his mother visited a famous astrologer in Mumbai and have done some black magic on her. Rashami even now has maintained her stand of taking a pivotal step only after weighing facts. But she herself said that she doesn't see a future with Arhaan anymore.