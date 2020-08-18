Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's video is going viral for not-so-good reason. In the video, he was seen speaking on the recent incidents of a woman in Bahrain damaging Lord Ganesh idols and also a series that was in the news due to the religious context. In a rather abusive and derogatory language, Hindustani Bhau was seen speaking about not caring about the 'system' and taking matter in own hands through violence. This video shared by comedian Kunal Kamra went viral and is getting called out by netizens. Sacred Games actress Kubbra Sait too slammed it in her latest tweet. Hindustani Bhau Claims Getting 'Calls From Big People' After His Police Complaint Against Ekta Kapoor.

The stand-up comedian had shared the video on Twitter saying, "Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process." He further added, "Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution." Apart from Kunal, Kubbra, who was also recently seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, also showed her displeasure towards the video.

Kunal kamra's Tweet:

HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice, Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process. Remarks like “System side main” are an insult to our constitution... pic.twitter.com/oeCfdGFRu5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 18, 2020

Kubbra tweeted, "Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken?" Check out the video and the tweets below.

Kubbra Sait's Tweet:

Why do people like this still have access to social media? Why is nothing legally being done to these who instigate? Who gives them the power to get away with words? Why is there no action being taken? https://t.co/g3EQNteUi6 — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) August 18, 2020

The video is right now the hot topic on the internet as netizens are asking concerned authorities to keep this reality show personality in check. Stay tuned for more updates on the row.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2020 11:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).