Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again stirred controversy after sharing a photo on social media in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt that allegedly mocks the right-wing Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The post has drawn sharp criticism online, with political leaders threatening to take action against such objectionable content. Kunal Kamra Eknath Shinde Controversy: Bombay High Court Grants Stand-Up Comedian Protection From Arrest.

Kunal Kamra Wears T-Shirt Mocking RSS

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on October 24, Kunal Kamra shared a picture where he could be seen wearing a T-shirt mocking RSS. The post showed Kamra wearing a T-shirt with “RSS” printed in bold and an image of a dog urinating. He captioned the post, "Not clicked at a comedy club." This has triggered strong reactions from political leaders and supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kunal Kamara’s Viral Photo Mocking RSS

Not Clicked at a comedy club ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pV7P83jgEn — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 24, 2025

BJP Leaders Warn of Legal Action

Kunal Kamra's viral post mocking RSS has sparked online debate from BJP leaders, particularly in Maharashtra. They have expressed their displeasure over the stand-up comedian's portrayal of RSS. BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that police authorities can intervene in such matters if required. He said, "The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts."

Shiv Sena cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat criticised Kamra and said, "Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this. We repsoned to his earlier comments on Shinde, and now he has mustered teh courage to make an objectionable post against the RSS." BJP leaders said that the T-shirt which featured a dog peeing alongside the mention of RSS, was insulting and deeply provocative. ‘Venue Ki Koi Galti Nahi Hain’: Varun Grover Drops Witty Disclaimer in New Stand-Up Video Amid Kunal Kamra Controversy – WATCH.

Kunal Kamra’s Past Feud With Shiv Sena

In March 2025, Kunal Kamra grabbed headlines after he made derogatory comments about Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknatha Shinde. He took a jibe at Shinde's political career by modifying the lyrics of the popular Bollywood song "Bholi Si Surat". Following this, furious Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat club in Mumbai's Khar, where his show was recorded.

