Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill Fears That She Will Be Forgotten by Fans Once The New Season Airs, Says ‘The Craze Is Rather Short-Lived’

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

sShehnaaz Gill grabbed a lot of limelight, thanks to her stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Her bindass, chirpy and crazy antics was loved by fans and in no time she ruled the hearts of many. Not to miss, she also played the tricky game quite well and that's the reason she became the second runner-up of the season. Post the reality series, Gill has been entertaining her fans as she was seen in a wedding based show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and also did a few music videos. Now, in an interaction with Pinkvilla , the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif opened up on what type of work she wants to do ahead in her career and also added what fears her the most.

Shehnaaz in the chat said how she wants people to see more beyond the crazy girl they saw on BB 13. She said, "People think Shehnaaz can only act crazy and she just knows things like Gidda. However, I want people to see the other side of me, and I want to show them that I can do a lot of things, I am an actress and I can play various kind of roles. I want to try everything so that people feel that there are so many things she can do. I want people to know that I am multi-talented and there is beyond the Shehnaaz they have seen inside the Bigg Boss house and there is a lot that she can do." Eid 2020: Shehnaaz Gill Approved Outfits That You Can Flaunt While Celebrating Eid al-Fitr With Family (View Pics).

She further expressed her fear about how fame is shortlived and one day she will be vanished from the minds of her fans. "People might forget me, the new Bigg Boss might come soon because the craze is rather short-lived and so, I wanted to work. None the less, it is okay and if people find me talented and remember me, I will get work if people think I am fit for it and if I have good luck. If I like something, I will definitely do it, but if I don't like it, money is not what matters to me, but the good work that counts. I think on the spot and that is how my decisions are taken, and I don't have any plan," she added. Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill Play Heart-Broken Lovers In The Song, Promise to Release Their Break-Up Ballad's Music Video After Lockdown (Watch Video).

Well, all we would say is that Shehnaaz really poured her thoughts well in the interaction. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in a music video alongside Jassie Gill which was titled as 'Keh Gai Sorry'. Stay tuned to LatestLY!