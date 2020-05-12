Keh Gayi Sorry: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill Play Heart-Broken Lovers In The Song, Promise to Release Their Break-Up Ballad's Music Video After Lockdown (Watch Video)

Keh Gayi Sorry Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Barely a few days after news of Punjabi singer Jassie Gill signing on Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill for a music video came out, the music video for the same was released on May 12, 2020. The lyrical video mostly sees Jassi and Shehnaaz's photos, with some solo shots of the artists shot in the privacy of their own house, considering the on-going lockdown in the country. Well, this is a first for the industry and considering that the ballad has been released during the lockdown. Keh Gayi Sorry First Look Out: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Unspoken Chemistry Looks Heartwarming (View Pic).

In an earlier interview, a source had revealLike ‘Bhula Dunga’, which is a soulful melody, this one, too, will be a heartbreak number, but with Punjabi tadka. A teaser is expected to be out early next week for which the actors have shot their respective portions separately from their homes. The actor plans to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted."Keh Gayi Sorry Teaser: Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill's Sad Melody Will Instantly Strike a Chord With You; Song Out on May 12 (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video with Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla. Titled "Bhula Dunga", the song too was a romantic heart-break number which saw Gill leave Shukla and the latter nursing a broken heart, but not before deciding to forget Gill forever. Well, "Keh Gayi Sorry" too sees Shehnaaz break up with Jassie over a phone call and the song then goes on to narrate Jassie's tale of voe, along with glimpses of Shehnaaz, who too seems to be affected by the split. Well, irrespective of the storyline, Shehnaaz fans are loving it, aren't they?