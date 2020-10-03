It came as quite a shock when it was revealed that adorable TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be taking part in Bigg Boss 14. The TV couple who is known to be quite compatible and also calm, recently walked into the Bigg Boss 14 house. And her bestie Srishty Rode, who has herself been a part of Bigg Boss in its 12th season, wished her bestie for the show. Rubina Dilaik In Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy – Check Profile Of BB14 Contestant On Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

In an adorable Instagram post, Srishty gave Rubina a virtual send off into the Bigg Boss 14 house just like Rubina had for Srishty in BB12. Nach Baliye 9: Bigg Boss 12 Contestants Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti Were Supposed To Be A Part of Salman Khan’s Show?.

Check Out Her Instagram Post Below:

Srishty, in an emotional post, penned, "2 Years Ago Ruby you came to see me off into one of the most memorable journeys of my life, Bigg Boss. And today, here I am giving you a digital see off into the Bigg Boss house, the same pinch two years later. The pandemic may have changed the visual support but you know with all my heart, I am by your side! Have lots of fun and I can't wait to watch you and Abhinav, my favourite people on the show, everyday!!!!! @rubinadilaik". Aww... our hearts totes melted after reading the post.

