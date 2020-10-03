Bigg Boss 14 is all set to premiere tonight, on October 3, 2020 and we can't wait. But what came as a complete shocker to us was the fact that none other than actress Rubina Dilaik has given the nod for participating in Bigg Boss 14 along with her hubby Abhinav Shukla. Yes, the petite pahadi beauty will be seen as a contestant in the country's most controversial reality show that is hosted by Salman Khan. Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: Bikinis, Sheer Dresses, Sarees, All The Times The Birthday Girl Has Looked Her Sexy Best!.

Rubina has been an established name in the television industry for a while now, having shot to fame for her stint as Radhika in Chhoti Bahu. Rubina became a household name and went on to reprise her role in the sequel as well. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Husband Abhinav Shukla’s Phonebooth Romance From the Grand Premiere Night Looks Sizzling Hot (Watch Video).

View this post on Instagram Don’t trade your authenticity for Approval A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Sep 6, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

However, while Rubina is known for her coo as a cucumber personality and is also said to be quite soft spoken in real life, make no mistake, the lady has been a national level debate champion during her school days, well apart from having been crowned Miss Shimla in 2006. Rubina Dilaik Stuns In A Black Swimsuit, Looks Scintillating In This Throwback Picture.

Coming to her personal life, Rubina was earlier in a relationship with her Chhoti Bahu co-star Avinash Sachdev but they broke up. Rubina went on to date and marry boyfriend and actor Abhinav Shukla in 2018 and has been painting Instagram red with pictures of her with her hubby dearest. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Keep The Spark Alive; Shoot For A Self-Made and Self-Composed Music Video!.

Rubina's last outing on television was in Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, where she played Soumya, a transgender woman. Eversince her exit from the Colors show, Rubina has been spending her time home and recently flew to her parents Shimla home wth her husband to spend her lockdown there. And it looks like she is now all set to enter the BB14 lockdown... err... house. We wish her luck in abundance for her stint on the show.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 03, 2020 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).