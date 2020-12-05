One of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya will be seen all disheartened on tonight's (Dec 5) episode. As not only the singer will be grilled by Salman Khan, but he will also make a voluntary exit from the show. Yes, we are not at all kidding. The latest promo shared by the makers sees the host questioning Vaidya about his lack of enthusiasm to become the finalist. To which Rahul does have answers, but Salman is in no mood to listen. Salman refuses to listen to any of his explanation and opens the exit door. Bigg Boss 14 December 04 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan Exchange Harsh Words, Nikki Tamboli Makes Shocking Revelations About Rahul Vaidya - 4 Highlights About BB14.

The video starts with Salman asking Rahul about Abhinav Shukla as the confirmed second finalist. To this, with all honesty, the singer replies that he sees no potential and personality in Abhinav. From here, Salman talks about the 'Shark Attack' task where Rahul showed no interest and that's how lost the game. Ahead, we see the host asking Vaidya if given a chance, will you make an exit? To which he replies with a yes. This irks Salman and he tells him to leave the show ASAP. Bigg Boss 14 December 04 Synopsis: Rahul Vaidya Locks Horns With Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This video is very shocking and fans of Rahul Vaidya are already questioning the makers on why did they do this with the singer? Having said that, reports are that Nikki Tamboli is also out of the race. With this, it means Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin are the top four. Stay tuned!

