Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week is seeing some really tasking tasks take place in the house. So far, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla have made it to the finals in the top two spots. Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin remain in the race with only two spots left in the finale week. And tonight's BB14 episode will see the house turn against Rahul Vaidya and call him an unworthy contestant. Check Out the other highlights below. Bigg Boss 14 December 04 Synopsis: Rahul Vaidya Locks Horns With Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

Rahul Vaidya - Eijaz Khan Tiff

Rahul is seen chedofying Eijaz since morning. Rahul later on calls Eijaz "chaman", which he finds offensive. While washing dishes, the two get into an altercation and that turns into a full blown fight. The two practically come to blows and the housemates have to intervene to separate them. Rahul and Eijaz both feel that they react as per their respective moods. Bigg Boss 14 December 03 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Explodes On Housemates, Abhinav Shukla Becomes the Second Finalist After Eijaz Khan - 4 Highlights From BB14.

Challengers Introduce Themselves

Bigg Boss asks challengers Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah introduce themselves and promise the audience tonnes of entertainment.

Who Is Worthy and Who Is Not?

Bigg Boss asks contestants to rate others on parameters of how worthy they are. Nikki Tamboli goes first an she is judged by the other housemates as strategic, entertaining and fake. She then names Rahul undeserving of winning BB14 and calls him a loser. Next up is Eijaz Khan, who is called manipulative, entertaining and fake. When it's Eijaz's turn, he picks Jasmin and says cute becomes dumb eventually. Abhinav is next and he is called strategic, boring, real. Abhinav takes Rahul's name as undeserving in the show. Jasmin is termed foolish, opportunist and fake. Jasmin picks Eijaz when its her turn. Rubina is last and she is called foolish, strategic and entertaining and real. Rubina picks Rahul to target during her turn. It is Rahul's turn last and he is called entertaining, real.

Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli Fight

Rahul and Nikki get into a war of words over his behaviour with girls, especially Rubina and Nikki. Nikki calls Rahul "logon ka kutta" and reveals Rahul flirts with Nikki's PR manager. Rahul retaliates and says that the PR asked him to fake a love angle with Nikki.

In the next episode, we'll see

