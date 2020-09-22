Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3. No names have been confirmed for contestants yet. Although, previous contestants like Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla have appeared in promos hinting at their association with the new season as well. Now, add another to the list of rumours contestants. Kavita Kaushik might enter the house, as per some reports. The actress won millions of hearts with her comic timing while playing Inspector Chandramkhi Chautala in the hit TV show, FIR. She is also popular for a strong and confident personality in real life, which, no wonder, translated so well on the screen. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's BTS Footage from Reality Show's Promo Shoot Is Funny (Watch Video).

Kavita has all the qualities of making a popular Bigg Boss contestants. She won't be taking abuses lying down, but will make sure to give it back. If she does come on the show, it will be fun to watch her.

Neha Sharma, Aly Goni, CarryMinati have denied their participation on Bigg Boss 14. Salman's Lucky co-star Sneha Ullal is said to be one of the contestants. She suffered from an auto-immune disorder which made her body very weak, leading her to stay away from films. Other rumoured names include Karan Patel, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Naina Singh, Indeep Bakshi, Pavitra Punia and a few others. As we get closer to the premiere date of Bigg Boss 14 - October 3 - some of these names will be confirmed. Bigg Boss 14 House Photos Leaked? Here Is a Tour of the New Residence for the Contestants [View Pics Inside].

The promos of Bigg Boss 14 claim that 'ab scene paltega' and how the show will be a reply to 2020. We are eager to find out what that's about.

