Bigg Boss 14 is a game of ever-changing equations and manipulations, friendships and enmities and did we mention - twists? Well, amidst all the hullabaloo that has been taking place between Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss announces he next captaincy task. The task requires two contestants to play doctor at a time and feed other contestants red and green pills. The doctors can decide which coloured-pill will contain poison and the contestant eating poison, will be out of the captaincy race. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Diliak Fans Come Out in Her Support After Arshi Khan’s Incessant and Unnecessary Poking.

While everyone is clearly planning and plotting, Aly Goni clearly tells Nikki Tamboli to not eat the green pill as that will be poison. However, after he and Sonali enter the Doctors' room, Aly goes back on his words and put poison in the red pill, thus successfully eliminating Tamboli from the game. She gets mad at him for betraying her and does not listen to even Jasmin Bhasin. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni’s Scenes Chopped from Salman Khan’s Reality Show to Sanitise Their Image?.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nikki goes to cry in the bathroom area and breaks down, when Abhinav Shukla spots her. He goes to console her and she cries and tells him that she made the biggest mistake by trusting others. Aly comes to talk to her but she tells him to leave.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).