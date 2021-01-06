Bigg Boss 14 is getting spicier with each passing day. If we have to say in fewer words then the challengers are literally running the reality show. Having said that, while Rakhi Sawant's antics are not that harmful, on the other hand, Arshi Khan is turning out to be quite a vamp on the latest season. As from the moment she has entered the show, he has been provoking other inmates. After Vikas Gupta, these days, we see her poking Rubina Dilaik. In one of the latest episodes, we saw Rubina even sobbing in front of Abhinav because of Arshi. Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Tease Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni That They Will Get Married In the BB14 House.

Right from calling out Rubina's gameplay boring, constantly picking at her to using Urdu language to demean the Shakti actress, fans have seen it all. Now, Twitter has reacted to this fight between the two ladies and have come out in support of Rubina and slammed Arshi for being an irritating player. Check it out. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya and Rahul Mahajan Take Their Pick of Mean Girls of BB14.

Is It?

Don't you think Arshi Khan is Poking and Targeting Rubina Dilaik more after WKW? It's only Bcz makers nd Selmon Bhoi gave her clean chit during WKW and bashed Rubi on useless Pinky Finger Topic Heights of Partiality n Favouritism😠 Shame on @BiggBoss👎#BiggBoss14 #RubinaDilaik — VIPIN THE BOSS (@VipinAgrhari) January 5, 2021

Well...

Salman pumped up Arshi Khan on weekend..She has become so loud and irritating that because of her voice my TV is echoing..😂😂#RubinaDilaik #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — Krishna Prakash (@KMystry64) January 5, 2021

Arshi, Are You Listening?

Arshi tu ek bahot badi mazak thi aur humesha rahegi ... FIGHTER RUBINA #RubinaDilaik #Biggboss14 #Rubina — Brown Boi (@IBrownboi) January 5, 2021

Hahaha!

Important Message For Rubina!

Rubina please don’t argue with that Arshi. She isn’t worth it 🙏🏻#BiggBoss14 — S. (@TIYA_018) January 5, 2021

You Go Girl!

#RubinaDilaik is giving it nicely to Archee & I feel Abhinav shouldnt stop her. If she doesn't answer back Archee then she'll look weak. Full points to #NikkiTamboli for understanding & providing emotional support to Rubina.#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) January 5, 2021

Okay!

On tonight's (Jan 6) episode of Bigg Boss, we will see a fight erupting between RubiNav and the reason behind it will be Arshi Khan. While Abhinav tells Rubina to pay no heed to Arshi, the TV actress has a different take on this and that's how the two argue. We hope Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar teaches Arshi a lesson. Stay tuned!

