It is going to be another fun-filled episode of Bigg Boss 14. Five contestants have been nominated including Rubina Dilaik and Jaan Kumar Sanu. So, it is extremely important that these five secure the most screen time over this week. Jaan Kumar Sanu's father Kumar Sanu has contracted COVID-19, so, he might be informed about that on the next episode or over the weekend by Salman Khan. We hope he stays strong upon hearing the news. We also wish a speedy recovery to Kumar Sanu. On today's episode of Bigg Boss, contestants got a chance to win back their belongings from the BB mall. Bigg Boss 14 October 14 Episode: Rahul Vaidya Dances in a Towel For Hina Khan, Nikki Tamboli Calls Shehzad Deol Ch***ya - 5 Highlights from BB14's Day 11.

Sidharth Shukla Talks About His Father

Sidharth talks to Hina and Gauahar about how much he looks up to his father. He says that he remembers the one time very vividly when his father ran behind his school bus to help him catch it and he was in awe of his dad. He also said that his father died due to a lung problem before he could make a name for himself. But he added, his father used to carry his modelling photos around.

Nikki Refuses To Work

Since Nikki has the immunity and a confirmed tag, she refuses to do her household chores. She says that she will resume her duties when she is at the risk of nominations. Rubina says she can't make lunch if vegetables are not chopped, which is Nikki's job. Sidharth and Hina try to talk some sense into Nikki. Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Jokes With Hina Khan, Says ‘Who the F**k Are You’ When Quizzed About His Relationship Status.

Nishant Climbs Tree

To secure the balls that he collected in the task from Shehzad, Nishant climbs a tree. Hina asks him not to. But he doesn't listen. Bigg Boss has to interfere. He climbs down. A verbal spat starts between Shehzad and Nishant that other contestants make fun of.

Eijaz Talks About His Past

Eijaz wins the task and wins all of his belongings from the BB mall. He is the happiest to get a picture frame of his dogs. He tells the seniors that the dogs were separated from him by a woman for three years.

Sidharth and Hina Push Gauaahar In The Swimming Pool

Sidharth and Hina make a plan to push Gauhar in the swimming pool. Gauahart screams at them but they manage to throw her in the pool. Hina sneakily tries to push Sidharth in the pool as well, but she fails. Sidharth pushes her in the pool instead. Gauahar says that she will never talk to him, so Sid also jumps in the pool.

