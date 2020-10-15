Bigg Boss 14 is slowly and steadily making the right kind of noise. With the mentors, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan inside the house, the show is reaching new heights and is becoming a fan favourite. The most interesting point to note here is that the toofani seniors are quite in sync with each other and till now have not shown any vulnerability in front of the contestants. Infact, Hina and Sidharth know each other very well, whereas we see Gauahar trying to understand the hunk. However, a viral video which is now deleted saw the three mentors in conversation discussing their personal lives. Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Hails Rubina Dilaik for Making Shehzad Deol Apologise on National TV for Using ‘Chakka’ as a Cuss Word!

The shocking part here is that during their talk Sidharth denied being friends with Hina. Want to know why? Then read. During the conversation, Hina quizzed Sidharth, "Are you seeing someone?" To which, Shukla replied, "Why do you want to know?". Hina further added, "As friends, we're asking you." Known to joke around, Sidharth took the drama a notch higher and said, "Who the 'f**k are you to ask me this? I'm not your friend dude!" To which Hina replied, "Oh my God!" Bigg Boss: On Salman Khan's Reality Show, Homophobia Is a Clear Winner.

However, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor didn't stop there and further added, "You're not my friend. Listen, let's get real alright. You are Hina Khan, I'm Sidharth Shukla, we're not friends alright. This is not friendship, it is co-existence, iske baad, film city ke bahar, you will be on your way, and I on mine. 2 baar dhang se baat kya kar liya, masti kya kar liya, isko dosti lag rahi hai." We bet Hina could have given it back to him, but she clearly ignored it and how. Stay tuned!

