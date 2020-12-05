Bigg Boss 14 mid-season finale night saw Nikki Tamboli getting eliminated from the reality show due to fewer votes. Not just that, as the makers also introduced fans to the challengers' Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta. However, the upcoming episode of BB 14 looks intense and filled with lots of drama. As per the preview, all the wild card (former) contestants will make an entry on the show. Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan will join Vikas and Rakhi. Ofcourse, you have guessed it right, they are here to make the lives of the four finalists a living hell. Bigg Boss 14 Finale December 05 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted; Rakhi Sawant Entertains – 7 Highlights of BB 14.

As seen in the precap, we get to see Rahul Mahajan and Rakhi adding fun to the episode by their antics. However, ahead, we see the masala, when Kashmera Shah challenges Jasmin Bhasin that she will unmask her real side to the world. On the other hand, Arshi Khan targets Rubina Dilaik and tells her that she is miffed with the word 'aukaat' used by her a lot of times on the show and is here to give her a reality check. Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rahul Vaidya for His ‘Lack of Enthusiasm’, Asks Him to Leave the Show (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

We also get a glimpse of Salman telling Rahul Vaidya to leave the show. With this, seems it is Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan who are the top four. Well, from here on, the show gets tougher, as the challengers are also in the race to win the trophy. Stay tuned!

