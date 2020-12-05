Are you ready to witness the drama? As Bigg Boss 14 from here on gets spicer than ever. Until now, the show had two finalists namely Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla and well on tonight's (Dec 5) episode, it also got their other two finalists. Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya are out of the house. With this, the two girls, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin make it to the top four. However, a lot happened on the mid-season finale episode. Right from Rahul Vaidya's break down and exit to the challengers' Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and more adding the much-needed masala, we feel it's a must-watch if you are Bigg Boss fan. Here, check out BB 14 highlights below. Bigg Boss 14 December 04 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan Exchange Harsh Words, Nikki Tamboli Makes Shocking Revelations About Rahul Vaidya - 4 Highlights of BB14.

Housemates Dance On Bollywood Tunes

The show starts with all the six contestants Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya dancing in pair and separately on Bollywood songs in the mid-season finale of the reality show. The contestants also look stylish to the 't'.

Salman Khan Says The Show Does Not End Here

Host Salman Khan makes a fashionable entry in a suit and talks to the contestants virtually. He also clears the confusion that the show is not going to end anytime soon. He adds that after Bigg Boss gets its final four they will move to part two of the show.

Salman Gives A Reality Check To Rahul Vaidya

Up next, we see Salman asking Rahul Vaidya his take on the second finalist Abhinav Shukla. To which he replies that according to him, Abhinav is undeserving to be in the finale. Further, the host tries to explain Rahul how he has shown no interest in the show of late. He reminds him how he did not reveal his dark secret neither played the 'Shark Attack' task well. Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Salman Khan Lashes Out at Rahul Vaidya for His ‘Lack of Enthusiasm’, Asks Him to Leave the Show (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video:

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein entry lene se pehle @rakhisawantt apne andaaz mein kheechengi @rahulvaidya23 ki taang. Dekhiye Challengers Premier Night aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/QsNmsURnQ4 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 5, 2020

The Shredder Task

Bigg Boss gives a new task to the inmates where their journey so far on the show is showed to them. After watching the clip, the contestants need to ruin a memory which they don't want to go ahead with. Jasmin Bhasin destroys her bad times with RubiNav, Eijaz Khan forgives Tamboli, Abhinav shreds her tu tu main main time with Jasmin, Nikki dismantles her ill moment with Rahul and Rubina picks Jasmin and her fight to shred.

Nikki Tamboli Gets Evicted

It's Nikki Tamboli who gets kicked out of the house after getting the least votes. The actress cries but Salman pacifies her. Tamboli hugs everyone before saying goodbye to one and all. However, she sobs a lot while hugging her only close friend Eijaz. When she leaves, the housemates tell her they will miss her.

Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant Make An Entry

As expected, we see mastermind Vikas Gupta and entertainment Rakhi Sawant making an entry and meeting the host. The two look promising. FYI, the show's concept ahead is that a few former contestants will be part of BB 14 and will fight for the trophy.

Salman Explains The Plot Ahead

At the end of the show, Salman tells the inmates that the show will go on and new faces will be introduced further. These people are the wildcard contestants who also have a chance to win the trophy and will give the finalists a tough competition. Uff!

That's it, guys! These were the top highlights from Bigg Boss 14 mid-season finale. In the next episode, we will see dhamaal as all the challengers of the season will be revealed. Interesting, right? Stay tuned!

