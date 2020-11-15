Last night's (November 14) episode of Bigg Boss 14 was high on emotion and drama. The Diwali special episode will continue tonight (November 14) and we get to see more masala. As per the precap video shared by the makers, we see host Salman Khan assigning a task to the inmates where they need to rank the person's qualities in percentages. The first one to play this game happens to be Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin. And as expected we do see a bit of friction between the two. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 14 Episode: Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Get Emotional; Kavita Kaushik Complains About Eijaz Khan to Salman Khan - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

In the promo, we see Jasmin ranking the many qualities of Eijaz which includes Jeet Ka Jazba (50%), Fake (30%), Khaali Bartan (12%), Victim (7%) and Aashiq (1%). While the actress explains her reason for the percentages, Eijaz feels she is playing the 'yeda banke peda' game. Ahead when Salman Khan asks Aly for his input on the same, he replies, 'Jasmin wake up'. Well, interesting, right? Bigg Boss 14 November 13 Episode Highlights: Eijaz Khan - Pavitra Punia's Mushy Romance, Abhinav Shukla - Rubina Dilaik Entering the Cage, 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out The Video:

Later, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya also play the game and we see them in an argument together. Tonight's episode will also see Surbhi Chandna and Harsh Limbachiya entering the show to add some fun sparks. Well, we cannot wait to witness the entertainment. Stay tuned!

