The one and only Rakhi Sawant shocked the fraternity when she announced that she is married to an NRI businessman namely Ritesh. Even though the item girl has time and again said that she is no more single and married, there has been no proof of his pati's existence. Rakhi has till now not even released his better half's pictures to the world. With this, many have claimed that this is merely Sawant's way to stay in the news. All that being said, looks like the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to make the big revelation and finally we will see who is Rakhi's man. Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat, BJP Politician and Actress, to Enter as Wild Card Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

As Ritesh in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla has confirmed that he is in talks with the makers to be a part of the reality show. "I know that many people didn't believe Rakhi because of her past experiences. She had tried to do a spoof on marriage once and iss baar bhi sher aaya wali baat ho gayi. But I can tell you that we are definitely a married couple. I am now willing to come and face everyone. I am already in touch with the Bigg Boss makers and the channel. We are discussing the possibility of my entry inside the house," he said. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Blasts Nikki Tamboli-Manu Punjabi for Talking Ill About His Wife’s Career and Stature.

He continued, "If I go, I want to do so to support Rakhi and tell the world that she didn't lie about our marriage. I want to go in as a contestant because the makers are introducing new wild card entries again." Well, this update is surely exciting. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar December 20 Episode: Rubina Dilaik Calls Jasmin Bhasin a Witch; Kashmera Shah Evicted – 6 Highlights of BB 14!

Earlier, to this, before entering BB 14, Rakhi talked about her marriage chaos and had told the portal, "Everything will be revealed in due time. I will speak about it inside the house. I feel like a married single woman. My life has become a joke because my husband doesn't want to come out in front of people." Stay tuned!

