Ever since the promo of Mastermind Vikas Gupta making his comeback on Bigg Boss 14 was revealed by the makers, fans are the happiest. It was after Vikas' violent incident with Arshi that led to his eviction from the controversial show. However, hold your horses, as not just Gupta, actress-politician Sonali Phogat will also enter the Bigg Boss house soon. Yes, this is indeed true. Looks like with an aim to churn more TRPs, the makers are trying their best to fill the BB house once again with contestants. Bigg Boss 14: Manu Punjabi Makes an Exit From Salman Khan’s Reality Show Due to Health Issues.

And as they say, the internet is a tricky place, we've got our hands on a video which sees Sonali's entry where she can be seen meeting and greeting the other inmates upon her arrival. For the one's who aren't aware, Sonali is a BJP political as well as a famous TikToker. We are sure after her entry inside the house, things are going to spice up a little bit. Earlier, we told you how Manu Punjabi made an exit from the house due to health issues and now this Sonali's news. Too much information to digest in a day. Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Blasts Nikki Tamboli-Manu Punjabi for Talking Ill About His Wife’s Career and Stature.

Check Out The Video Below:

Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, Sonali talked about her excitement to be part of it and said, "I have been a big fan of Bigg Boss for long. The scale of the show is huge. I know so many people who watch it religiously. How can I refuse this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity?"

"I have watched almost all the episodes of this season. Now that I am a participant, it feels surreal. I am excited and nervous at the same time. I don't know how my journey will unfold, but I promise the viewers a lot of entertainment and positivity," she added. Meanwhile, Sonali happens to be the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha. She has also been part of a TV show namely Amma: Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).