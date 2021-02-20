Bigg Boss 14 grand finale is just a day away and so fans, as well as the contestants, are nervous. Who will lift the winner's trophy and win the Rs 36 lakh cash prize? Is the question of the hour. Having said that, if you have been following the show avidly, you'll know the episode where the inmates are shown their journey. Yes, the makers have released promos of Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni cherishing their journey inside the house and it's all emotional. Bigg Boss 14 Epic Fights: From Rakhi Sawant’s 'Nose' Drama to Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘Ugly’ Chaos – 5 Nasty Brawls From the Season.

The videos see the top five crying as well as sobbing after seeing themselves on a big screen. Right from saying 'Bigg Boss ke pehchan jisney banae hai vo hai Rakhi Sawant', tagging Rubina as a brave soul, lauding Aly for not only playing for himself but also for friends, calling Rahul strong to appreciating Nikki's efforts to be the first confirmed contestant on BB 14, the makers literally made the inmates sentimental. Here, check out the videos below. Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's Fans Can't Keep Calm, Get A Traffic Constable To Put #VoteForRahul Stickers Everywhere (Watch Video).

Rakhi Sawant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rubina Dilaik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Aly Goni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Rahul Vaidya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Nikki Tamboli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Bigg Boss 14's grand finale is going to take place on February 21, 2021 (Sunday). The show will air at its usual time which is at 9 pm on Colors TV, the same as the Weekend Ka Vaar episode timing. Talking about the probable top two of the season, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya might lock horns. Stay tuned!

