With just two days left for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, fans of the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to make sure their favourite contestant lift the winner's trophy. Currently, the show has its top five namely Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli. But having said that, a mid-week eviction awaits. Also, if we go by the voting and online trends, it's going to be Rubina VS Rahul. Amid this, we came across a video on Twitter where a traffic constable is urging all to #VoteForRahul. Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla Declares Rubina Dilaik As the Winner of the Reality Show in 'Pawri Hori Hai' Style (Watch Video).

In the viral video, we see the man sticking pamphlets behind auto-rickshaws as a vote appeal for the singer. Earlier to this, we had also seen a guy standing outside Viacom's office with a placard in hand that read 'Rahul Vaidya for the win'. Well, looks like fans of Vaidya can't keep calm and trying everything to make him win the reality show. Bigg Boss 14 Winner Poll Results: Fans Predict Rubina Dilaik as the Victor; Rahul Vaidya Grabs the Second Spot and Rakhi Sawant Is Third!

Check It Out:

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya 🇮🇳🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Talking about Rahul Vaidya's journey on Bigg Boss, it has been great. From day one he has come out as a strong person and has never followed the herd. But after Aly Goni's entry, he is now moreover seen playing along with him. All in all, we feel the singer has shown all kind of emotions on national TV. Let's wait and watch to see who wins. Stay tuned!

