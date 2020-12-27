Bigg Boss season 14 entered its last Weekend Ka Vaar of the year 2020. The episode started at a happy note with Salman Khan's birthday celebration. Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the show and made Salman cut a cake along with the housemates. Rubina Dalaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Mahajan, Aly Gony, Nikki Tamboli presented the superstar with a special performance that brought a smile on his face. Bigg Boss 14 November 5 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Becomes the New Captain; Rubina Dilaik Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast for Abhinav Shukla – 5 Highlights From BB14.

Salman had some fun with the contestants as Dharmesh Yelande and Shehnaaz Gill arrived at the platform of Bigg Boss 14. From shouting slogans to telling which contestant is a boring housemate, the contestants got involved in a lot of fun and heated arguments. By the end of the game, Salman asked the three nominated contestants to stand for evictions.

Eijaz Khan, Rahul Mahajan and Abhinav Shukla were asked to get cakes from the storage room and were informed that one of the cakes is bitter tasting. The three cut the cake to find out that no one has been evicted. Salman says that since it is his birthday and the holiday season is on, he did not want anyone to be evicted. Everyone was happy with the decision.

Later we saw Aly Gony expressing how he was upset with Nikki Tamboli's behaviour. Rahul and Rubina were seen discussing their winning strategy while talking about how Eijaz cannot be trusted. Things get ugly between Arshi and Vikas over coffee. Vikas gave it back to Arshi and said some really harsh thing to her. Vikas even went on to throw water on Arshi after which she got very upset.

