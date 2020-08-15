Looks like Salman Khan has become a pro at all things that celebrities don't usually do, least of all driving a tractor and sowing rice plants himself. And that was what we saw in the first promo of Bigg Boss 14 that came a few days back. The promo saw Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse take on farming and planting and even shave his own beard amid the lockdown. He then appears in his trendy get up to tell fans of the show to gear up as "Ab scene paltega". And while we are still obsessing over that promo, here's another poster of the show where we see Salman pull off another daily chore that celebs seldom do. Bigg Boss 14 First Promo OUT! ‘Farmer’ Salman Khan Is Back and He Promises to Change 2020 for Good! (Watch Video).

In the latest "scene paltega" poster, Salman is seen mopping the floor of his room with a pocha, a chore that has become ours these days amid lockdown. It is captioned, "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @beingsalmankhan." Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss 14? 7 Ultra-Glam Pictures of TV's Hot Naagin Who Is Rumoured to Be A Part of the Reality Show!.

Check Out The Poster Below:

While this promo also reads that Bigg Boss is coming soon, we believe another promo is set to follow this one. So far, names like Jay Soni, Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Shireen Mirza among others' have come up as the potential contestants this season. Looks like we'll have to wait and see who will be finally entering the show.

