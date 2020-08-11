After making fans go gaga over her venomous serpent avatar in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4, it is reported that Nia Sharma has finally given her nod to be part of the most controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 14. If the report is indeed true then it's time for celebration, as fans of the actress will soon be seeing her for three months being real on national TV. Although an official confirmation with regards to the same is awaited from the actress, we bet, none can keep calm. From Behenein, Jamai Raja, Naagin to now mostly Bigg Boss, the girl is surely going on the right track to success. Bigg Boss 14: Nia Sharma All Set To Be A Part Of Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show? (Read Details).

Till the time, it is Bigg Boss 14's premiere day and we get to see her walking the red carpet of the show, all we can do his ogle at her pictures. And so, we thought of bringing some of the sexiest pics of the TV star straight from her Instagram. So, without further ado, let's do it, as here a 7 hottest photos of the diva. Bigg Boss Bombshell! 10 Sizzling Hot Pictures of Sakshi Chopra, the Sensation Who’s Rumoured to Be on Bigg Boss 14!

Bombshell In Sequin...Wow!

The Eye Makeup Is Everything Here!

'Street love'

Nia In A Saree - The Sexiest Garment Ever!

Bold In All Things Red!

I'm 'Saree' if I ever hurt you unknowingly!

Enchanting Seductress!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jun 1, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

Hottie By The Beach!

The Body That'll Make You 'J'!

White Lies

You do not at all disagree when we say that Nia Sharma is a complete package. From her acting talent, fashion to even having a kick-ass Instagram portfolio, she literally is everything a girl wants to be. Coming back to Bigg Boss 14, we so want to see her on the reality show. Cannot wait. Stay tuned!

