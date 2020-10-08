Bigg Boss 14 started off with a bang and how. With fresher contestants of this season, the three seniors - Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla have been hogging the limelight for their ploys of making the game interesting. And while the seniors are impressing the audience wth their testy tasks for the freshers, the BB14 contestants too are not leaving any stone unturned to prove their mettle to the seniors. Bigg Boss 14 October 7, 2020 Synopsis: Testing Times For Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss House.

However, it seems like the audience favourite is actress Rubina Dilaik. Rubina is being appreciated for her strong game, her patience (given she is a rejected fresher who has access to only basic amenities) and more importantly, for her fair play and being her 'real self' in the BB14 house. Rubina Dilaik In Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy – Check Profile Of BB14 Contestant On Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

This Indeed Was 'Savage' and 'Epic':

Here's Proof Of Rubi's Maturity and Understanding:

Bwahahahahaha:

Rubi Indeed Did Not Spare Bigg Boss When She Asked Him To Clarify His Rules For Her:

Wishes From Rashami Desai's Fans:

Rubina, has not only butted heads with the seniors when she felt they were wrong, but also has had legitimate and sensible arguments with the housemates on matters that were of concern to her. And this real self of Rubina's is being immensely loved by not just her fans but also the BB audience. Way to go Rubi!!

