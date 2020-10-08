Bigg Boss 14 started off with a bang and how. With fresher contestants of this season, the three seniors - Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla have been hogging the limelight for their ploys of making the game interesting. And while the seniors are impressing the audience wth their testy tasks for the freshers, the BB14 contestants too are not leaving any stone unturned to prove their mettle to the seniors. Bigg Boss 14 October 7, 2020 Synopsis: Testing Times For Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in the Bigg Boss House.

However, it seems like the audience favourite is actress Rubina Dilaik. Rubina is being appreciated for her strong game, her patience (given she is a rejected fresher who has access to only basic amenities) and more importantly, for her fair play and being her 'real self' in the BB14 house. Rubina Dilaik In Bigg Boss 14: Career, Love Story, Controversy – Check Profile Of BB14 Contestant On Salman Khan’s Reality TV Show.

Check Out the Tweets Below:

This Indeed Was 'Savage' and 'Epic':

Mere Contract mein Sirf ek hi Shukla ko jhelna likha, dusra nhi This dialogue is going down in history of Bigg boss as one if the most Savage replies Savage Queen Rubina Dilaik @ColorsTV @justvoot — Rubina Dilaik Official FC 👸 (@RubiHolicss) October 8, 2020

Here's Proof Of Rubi's Maturity and Understanding:

Rubina and Abhinav's heart to heart conversation after he choose immunity Part 2 Savage Queen Rubina Dilaik pic.twitter.com/OBliBiqdXY — Rubina Dilaik Live Video Updates (@RubinaVideos) October 8, 2020

Bwahahahahaha:

Rubina showing shukla his place~ Savage Queen Rubina Dilaik pic.twitter.com/IMjYkB2Tno — Manisha (@mann_nahiH) October 8, 2020

Rubi Indeed Did Not Spare Bigg Boss When She Asked Him To Clarify His Rules For Her:

Rubina Dilaik is Going To be Strongest Contestant In BB 14 !! She will even not spare Bigg Boss as she is Fully Savage and fearless !! This is just starting ,Real Queen is Yet to Show her Power ☆ Do you love her ?? ;)) Savage Queen Rubina Dilaik — KHABRI Nasheeli kaniya 🦋❤ (@SushmitaSharma0) October 8, 2020

Wishes From Rashami Desai's Fans:

Rubina has indeed impressed many with her straightforward & fearless personality. Her one liners are fab. Hope she continues to do well in the show. Best wishes to her from The RD FanClub :) Savage Queen Rubina Dilaik pic.twitter.com/BsD19TZdXO — Aysha ( The RD FanClub 💫❤) (@ayshahabib11) October 8, 2020

Rubina, has not only butted heads with the seniors when she felt they were wrong, but also has had legitimate and sensible arguments with the housemates on matters that were of concern to her. And this real self of Rubina's is being immensely loved by not just her fans but also the BB audience. Way to go Rubi!!

