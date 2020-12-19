We are back with another update of Bigg Boss 14. On last night’s (Dec 18) episode of the reality show, we saw Rakhi Sawant vs Nikki Tamboli. And moving onto tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, it was packed with a lot of drama. Right from the host blasting at Arshi Khan’s provoking behaviour towards Vikas Gupta that led to his elimination, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli’s big argument to Arshi deciding to leave the show, WKV was indeed entertaining. In case, you missed watching it, here are the five major happenings from BB 14. Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan Decides to Quit the Show After Salman Khan Blasts at Her for Provoking Vikas Gupta (Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik Boycotts Arshi Khan

The show starts with Bigg Boss giving a task to the inmates where they need to with aapsi sehmati come to a conclusion as to whom according to them is the person in the house who takes stand for the right things. When Rubina talks ill about Arshi, the latter interrupts which irks the former and she walks off. Aly convinces Dilaik to come back and continue, to which she replies saying that she wants to boycott Arshi. Amid this, Salman Khan pops up via the TV and he makes the housemates do the task. Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli get the maximum votes. Further, to this, the host adds that all are wrong as Vikas Gupta was the one who took a stand for himself, but none supported.

Salman Khan Blasts At Arshi Khan

Salman sets the record straight and tells Arshi that the way she talked wrong about Vikas Gupta's mother and provoked him was absolutely not good. He also adds that if he would have been in Vikas' position, he would have also done the same. FYI, Vikas had pushed Arshi inside the pool. To all this, Arshi answers that she didn't talk anything wrong about Vikas' mom.

Arshi Threatens To Leave The Show

While giving her inputs and talking about the whole Vikas Gupta's fiasco, Arshi reveals personal details about the former's life. She says that Vikas mother had called her and said she does not stay with him anymore and there are personal differences between the mother-son duo. Amid this, Rubina adds that Arshi has tortured Vikas to the extreme and also knew her family details and that was the reason why Gupta quit. After hearing this, Arshi walks towards the BB door and threatens to leave the show. Bigg Boss 14 December 18 Episode: Aly Goni Wins Captaincy, Rakhi and Arshi Praise Jasmin - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Check Out The Video:

. @Arshikofficial_ aur @lostboy54 ki takraar se pareshaan hokar, @BeingSalmanKhan ne di gharwalon ko warning, kaha kisi ko kisi ke maa baap ke baare mein bolne ka koi haq nahi. Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/8cupgNzEkX — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 19, 2020

Tameez Ke Shots

Another task is assigned to the inmates where they need to give 'tameez ke shots' to any two housemates, who they think are the most badtameez. The task starts and one by one everyone injects the shots and the end result comes in that Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are the ones who need to control their tongues.

Aly Goni VS Nikki Tamboli

After Salman raising the point that how the Bigg Boss house has turned into an abusive show. To which, Nikki Tamboli adds that when she had said something vulgar to Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni slammed her. But during the duck task, when Rakhi Sawant had abused Nikki, all the boys were laughing including Goni. This leads to a massive argument between the two.

That's it, guys! These are the top five highlights from Bigg Boss 14. Now, talking about Sunday's WKV, we get a glimpse Rubina and Jasmin at loggerheads where the former tells the latter fake. Stay tuned!

