The energy in Bigg Boss is at its height because of the captaincy task. It’s obvious that the contestants are not thrilled with how they have played and are seen accusing each other. Rahul tells Manu that his association with Eijaz is affecting his performance. Eijaz takes offence to this and urges Rahul to dismiss the matter. Rahul is in no mood to do so and asks Eijaz to shut up. Eijaz gets angry and the two enter into a fiery exchange. Rahul is even seen mocking Eijaz which provokes the latter even more. Things look to get out of hand, however, Manu jumps in and tries to calm down the two. He pulls Eijaz away and there is a bit of calm in the house. Here are all the highlights of the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14. Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla’s Dark Secrets from the Past That Came to Light in Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

Aly Becomes The New Captain Of The House

A new captaincy task puts Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant's fate into the hands of the contestants. One of them will become the captain, if other housemates win a task and pick the person. Aly's supporters keep winning the task and keep picking up, making him the winner. Bigg Boss: From Zubair Khan, Swamy Om to KRK, Housemates Who Were Shown the Door Over Behavioural Issues.

Eijaz and Rahul Vaidya Fight Again

There is confusion if Eijaz and Manu made a deal with Rakhi Sawant in the captaincy task. An argument ensues between Eijaz and Vaidya. Vaidya asked Eijaz to shut up which doesn't sit well with him.

Rakhi-Arshi Fight With Manu-Nikki

A war of words begins between Arshi-Rakhi and Manu-Nikki. "Ye mardkhor hai," Rakhi comments on Nikki. Rakhi also says that takes all men to a corner. Nikki asks why is she insecure and jealous about it. Nikki raises questions about the quality of work that Rakhi has done in the past 15 years.

Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni take Rakhi side.

Rakhi and Arshi Praise Jasmin

Rakhi and Arshi are discussing how everyone is against them. Rubina had said that 'ghar ka mahol ganhhda ho chuka hai'. Rakhi and Arshi also discuss the comment. But, they both agree that Jasmin has more guts as she says whatever she wants to say to their face.

Rubina And Arshi Fight

Rubina is asked to announce a new task by Bigg Boss. As Rubina starts reading the task manual, Arshi mimics her. Rubina takes offence and stops reading the task. She asks Arshi to apologises who refuses and walks away. After intervention from housemates, both the ladies calm down and the task begins.

For the task, three pairs of contestants - Rahul-Rakhi, Nikki-Manu, Aly-Jasmin - will have to dance on four tiles. After every round, one tile will be removed. Contestants can't step outside the tile. They will also be judged on their chemistry as well.

