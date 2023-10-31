Actress Ankita Lokhande was seen discussing her breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the 17th edition of Bigg Boss with co-housemate Munawar Faruqui. This is the first time Ankita discussed her break up for the first time in public. Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ankita Lokhande Cries As Host Salman Khan EXPOSES Her Husband Vicky Jain (Watch Promo).

The actress started dating Sushant on the sets of the show Pavitra Rishta in 2010 and broke up seven years later. Ankita in the show was seen walking in the garden area with Munawar and discussing her past relationship.

“Wo ek dum rak raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the,” Ankita was heard telling Munawar. The actress shared that Sushant had not given any reason for a break up and things just changed in one night. Ankita also shared that when she looked into his eyes she realised there was no love and that’s when she figured that it was all over.

Munawar and Ankita also talked about the trolling she received after his death. To which, she said that she wanted to talk about the person she knew and was with for so long and did not care what others thought. Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Vicky Jain Engage in Heated Verbal Spat Over Relationships (Watch Promo Video).

Ankita and SSR became a household name after essaying the characters of Archana and Manav in Pavitra Rishta. It was in 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide.

Ankita is now married to Vicky Jain, who is also a part of the show.

