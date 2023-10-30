In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, popular television couple Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt and Neil Bhatt will be seen engaging in a war of words with co-housemate Vicky Jain, who is the husband of actress Ankita Lokhande. It all starts in the garden area, when Aishwarya is seen making a face, to which Vicky asks Neil if he started dating her over this behaviour and if he found that cute. To which Neil said that they never dated and instantly got married. Aishwarya then takes Neil to a corner and is seen telling her husband that Vicky keeps cracking jokes and that his own relationship with Ankita is shaky. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Aishwarya Sharma Loses Her Cool After Vicky Jain Makes Fun of Her Relationship With Neil Bhatt, Says ‘Apne Rishte Sambhal Pehle’ (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 17 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Then an instant argument starts between Aishwarya and Vicky, where he says, “Baat alag level pe kiyun pahunch jaati hai mardon ke saath, maine toh nahi kiya.” To which Aishwarya replies, "Yeh, akela peerit mard hai yahaan pe. Aap khud ke jaisa dusron ko mat samjho. Apne ghar main jhaankey, apne rishtey sambhaale. Dusron ke rishte ki panchayat aapko karne ki koi zaroorat nahi hai." Vicky replies, “Panchayat baithi hai toh saare matter saamne aaye.”

This leads to a war of words between Aishwarya and Vicky. She says, “Kisi ko problem nahi hai, aap akele ko jisko shaadi se problem hai. Aap apne spouse ko bolo mere spouse ko nahi bole sakte.” Then Neil enters, and Aishwarya tells him, "Khud peedit hai apni shaadi se." Vicky and Neil then end up getting into a fight.

